Annual Breast Cancer Summit event providing free screenings for Memphians

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Breast Cancer Consortium is holding their 9th annual Memphis Breast Cancer Summit at the Guest House at Graceland located at 3600 Elvis Presley Blvd. on Saturday, May 13 from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

More than 5200 people have received medical aid since the annual breast cancer annual started. The event helps more than 200 women receive mammograms.

When fighting breast cancer, early diagnosis is key. The Memphis Breast Cancer Consortium said its motto for this year's event is Waiting to Exhale from Screening to Survivorship.

There will also be mental health resources available on site. Organizers said there will be tons of community support in the form of experts, doctors, and cancer survivors.

Love and Marriage: Huntsville star Kimmie Scott, who is a breast cancer survivor, will be the event's keynote speaker.