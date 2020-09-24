x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Memphis News & Weather | Memphis, TN | WATN - localmemphis.com

Local News

Protesters block Poplar Avenue in downtown Memphis during rally for Breonna Taylor

Dozens of protesters have taken to the streets in Memphis as part of a rally for Breonna Taylor.
Credit: WATN

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Dozens of demonstrators began blocking Poplar Avenue in downtown Memphis shortly before 1:00 p.m. Thursday afternoon, during a rally for Breonna Taylor.

Local 24 News Reporter Brad Broders spotted several law enforcement in riot gear inside the Shelby County Jail, but as of 1:15 p.m., no arrests had been made.

About 1:45 p.m., the demonstrators cleared the roadway and Poplar was back open.

This is an ongoing story. Follow Brad on scene @Local24Brad and his Facebook Live updates on Local 24 News’ Facebook page.

Related Articles