Protesters block Poplar Avenue in downtown Memphis during rally for Breonna Taylor

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Dozens of demonstrators began blocking Poplar Avenue in downtown Memphis shortly before 1:00 p.m. Thursday afternoon, during a rally for Breonna Taylor.
Local 24 News Reporter Brad Broders spotted several law enforcement in riot gear inside the Shelby County Jail, but as of 1:15 p.m., no arrests had been made.
About 1:45 p.m., the demonstrators cleared the roadway and Poplar was back open.
