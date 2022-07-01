Memphis man to compete in Nathan's Fourth of July hot dog eating contest

Brett Healey fell short of qualifying for the contest in 2018 and 2019. This will be his first appearance.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphian Brett Healey will compete in this year's 2022 Nathan's Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Championship when it returns to Coney Island Monday.

The event, held at the iconic Nathan's Famous flagship restaurant at the corner of Surf and Stillwell avenues, is back after being forced to alternate locations the past two years.

World Champion Joey Chestnut seeks a new record after eating 76 hot dogs and buns last year in the 10-minute, all-you-can-eat contest. Miki Sudo, the number-one-ranked female in the world with a personal best of 48 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes, will return after missing the 2021 contest due to pregnancy. She'll battle Michelle Lesco of Arizona.

Healey fell short of qualifying for the contest in 2018 and 2019. Monday will mark his first appearance.

You can catch the men's portion of the competition at 11 a.m. central time on ESPNEWS. The women's portion of the competition begins at 9:45 a.m. central time and can be seen on ESPN3. Both can also be streamed on the ESPN app.