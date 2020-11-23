Memphis business hosts turkey giveaway

Better Days Tax Service partnered with Walmart for the turkeys.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With Thanksgiving days away, a Memphis business is reaching out to those in need.

Better Days Tax Service and A Plus Better Day Learning Academy passed more than 200 turkeys out to families in East Memphis.

"As I've watched the news and I've been watching since the epidemic hit-- I think it's very vital. It's very, very trying times now. People are in financial need," said Minerva Weatherby, Public Relations Specialist, Better Day Tax Service.

"People really don't know where their next meal is coming from so we have been fortunate enough and blessed enough to share what we have."