How to make "Zoomsgiving" a success

Local business owners have pivoted to using virtual meetings to stay afloat and offer their advice to make your virtual Thanksgiving a successful one

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — With the rising cases of COVID-19, health experts are continuing to plea for families to not gather this Thanksgiving. Many hearing that advice are preparing to meet virtually for a "Zoomsgiving."

Zoom previously announced it was getting rid of its 40-minute time limit for free accounts to allow more time for families to gather virtually.

While Thanksgiving won't be the same all at one table, local business owners were quite a lot of experience hosting virtual events said it can still be a good way to connect. They're offering their tips to ensure your event is successful.

Phillip Ashley Rix knows a thing or two about hosting a successful virtual event. He'll finish 2020 having hosted around 200 virtual events. He says the event style can have its positives.

“It’s never the same but what I’ve been able to see is people actually engage a bit more because a lot of times when you’re live (in-person) maybe I’m talking to you, they’re talking over there, we kind of mix it up here and there," he said.

He has a lot of advice to ensure any virtual event is successful. He said first it starts with doing the prep work.

First he said to set up everything in advance and test it in advance to make sure people are ready to go. That means making sure devices are charged and the WIFI signal is strong enough.

"With Thanksgiving being virtual for a lot of folks that means a lot of people are going to be on the internet," he said. "I would have a phone on standby. Using your cellular device either tethered or as a hot spot or just signing on from your cellular device and using the cellular service versus WIFI can be an option.”

Event planner Cynthia Daniels echoes the importance of preparing and testing the event in advance. That way everyone is ready to go and they don't end up late to the event.

“There are so many ways to do virtual events it can take maybe 30 minutes to download something," she said. "You jump on late, your link is not working and you're sad. [You] download, upload, do this, do that. Now you’re frustrated. Now you’re mad. You get into the event and you’re still late."

Event planner Cynthia Daniels didn’t let the virus cancel her events either, hosting major virtual shopping events. Hear from them on #GoodDayMemphis pic.twitter.com/AAM4nn1Or6 — Jalyn Souchek (@Local24Jalyn) November 24, 2020

Daniels, who is hosting the upcoming Black Christmas Expo, also said it's important to treat it like it is an in-person event.

"Go in with a really positive attitude," she said. "Do dress up! There’s nothing wrong with putting on a nice outfit. Put your jewelry on, makeup. Make it like you’re going to a real event. You’re going to feel a lot better when you put a little pride into your experience and how you’re looking,” she said.

Larger gatherings can be trickier when it comes to Zoom meetings and talking over each other. Ashley Rix and Daniels remind people to keep their screens on mute until they speak and also utilize the chatroom option. Otherwise, be creative in how to control the conversations.

“We’re going to hold up like little queue cards," Daniels said about her own virtual plans. "So we want to say something like, 'hey, my turn! Hey, I’m next!' Make it really fun and interactive like a game. 'Hey, like two minutes left. You need to wrap it up.' Make it really fun with queue cards so people can respectively have conversations.”

Connecting over the dinner table is a key part of the Thanksgiving gathering. Ashley Rix said connecting over food virtually is still possible.