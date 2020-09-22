Memphis-Cancun seasonal nonstop service to resume in 2021

The summer nonstop weekly service will begin in May, departing on Sundays.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Vacation Express has announced it will resume its summer nonstop weekly service between Memphis International Airport (MEM) and Cancun International Airport (CUN) in May 2021. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the tour operator was unable to offer the service this year.

The flights will depart on Sundays from May 23-August 1, allowing passengers to enjoy six-night vacation packages at a variety of resorts in the Cancun and Riviera Maya areas. The weekly flight to Cancun will be operated by Volaris and will feature 180-seat Airbus 319/320 aircraft.



“The pandemic has greatly impacted the aviation industry, especially as it relates to international air service,” said Pace Cooper, Chairman of the Board of Commissioners for the Memphis-Shelby County Airport Authority. “This announcement by Vacation Express is a huge step forward in our ongoing efforts to restore popular options for our passengers.”

“Cancun, Riviera Maya and the surrounding islands are extremely popular with travelers in Memphis and we are grateful for the continued support here that allows us to bring back our exclusive, non-stop flights to provide much-needed, affordable, all-inclusive vacation packages,” said Michele Olson, Director of Marketing for Vacation Express.



The schedule is as follows:



Memphis to Cancun (Sunday)

Departs: 8:00 am

Arrives: 10:55 am

Cancun to Memphis (Saturday)

Departs: 5:00 pm

Arrives: 7:55 pm