MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local entrepreneurs are stepping up to show their support for healthcare workers assisting those exposed to COVID-19.

Famed Memphis chef, English Kelly, has teamed up with Roadshow BMW to deliver meals to hospital workers throughout the month of April.

Organizers plan to deliver 80 meals a day to different locations across the Bluff City.

Saturday, Chef English visited Regional One in the Medical District.