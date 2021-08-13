Memphis Chicken and Beer Festival makes its return to Liberty Bowl this weekend

The 3rd annual event will offer more than 60 drink samples.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — People that love chicken and love beer will want to find their way to the Liberty Bowl this Saturday for the 3rd annual Memphis Chicken and Beer Festival.

The event, put together by iHeartRadio Memphis, took last year off due to the pandemic. This year, it returns on Saturday night with more than 30 different brands and breweries pouring more than 60 drink samples.

Snack sized portions of food will also be available to purchase for a small charge between $2-$5.

Organizers said people should feel safe at the event given it's outside on the field of the Liberty Bowl with a lot of space to spread.

iHeartRadio morning host Mike Evans said a little fun is needed right now.

“Kind of like to the degree of how Lionel Richie needs to come back to the Commodores because we’ve been starving for things to do so long," Evans said. "And as you can see we’re slowly and surely creeping back out there. We’re still being very safe.”

Part of the proceeds of the event go to Dorothy Day House which provides temporary housing that keeps families together that are experiencing homelessness instead of being split up at different shelters.

The festival runs Saturday night from 6-10 p.m. Tickets are still available here.