Memphis child killed in hit and run crash in Mississippi

MARSHALL COUNTY, Mississippi — The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal hit and run crash in Marshall County, Mississippi.
Tuesday around 10:23 p.m., Fesobi Saliu, 27, from Memphis, was driving southbound on MS 309 when he was hit from the rear by a 2003 GMC Yukon driven by an unknown person who left the scene, running into the woods.
According to MHP, a child in Saliu's vehicle was killed. Saliu, a passenger and other children were injured. No other information about the child who died is being released at this time.
MHP is still looking for the suspect.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.