Memphis child killed in hit and run crash in Mississippi

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is looking for the suspect in the deadly crash.

MARSHALL COUNTY, Mississippi — The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal hit and run crash in Marshall County, Mississippi.

Tuesday around 10:23 p.m., Fesobi Saliu, 27, from Memphis, was driving southbound on MS 309 when he was hit from the rear by a 2003 GMC Yukon driven by an unknown person who left the scene, running into the woods.

According to MHP, a child in Saliu's vehicle was killed. Saliu, a passenger and other children were injured. No other information about the child who died is being released at this time.

MHP is still looking for the suspect.