Here's where you can drop off debris/clutter in the city of Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In an effort to fight blight across the area, the City of Memphis is opening Collins Yard on weekends for people who want to get rid of clutter and debris from their homes or neighborhoods.

Beginning Jan. 13, 2023, the Collins Yard Convenience Center, located at 304 Collins Street, will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

There are some requirements:

Open to Memphis residents only and must present ID as proof of residency.

Single axle-trailers only. No commercial haulers, contractors, or U-Hauls.

One trip per day per citizen/address.

Maximum of 10 rimless tires per day.

And while a lot of debris will be accepted, there are some items which are prohibited, listed below:

Fuel tanks/drums

Motor Oil

Hazardous or toxic waste

Paint/paint thinner

Anti-freeze

Pool chemicals

Commercial waste

Pesticides/herbicides

Batteries

Liquids of any kind

Animal carcasses