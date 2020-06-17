Memphis City Council approves police policy, Flight restaurant resolutions

As protesters camped outside of City Hall and called for police reforms, city council members virtually discussed what policies were already in use.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis City Council saw a day full of important votes on police reform and the Flight restaurant discrimination accusations Tuesday.

Director Mike Rallings and the Memphis Police Department outlined similarities Tuesday in the ‘8 Can’t Wait’ resolution sponsored by Michalyn Easter-Thomas. The resolution’s proposed use of force policies included de-escalation, requiring a warning before shooting, and duty to intervene.

“As for a ban of choke hold and strangle holds, that’s banned in policy," said Director Rallings. "Required de-escalation is also supported by policy.”

In the meeting, Rallings said training and policies already mirror the resolution, which passed unanimously.

“Our officers are very, very well trained," said Rallings. "We’ve never loss a case to litigation based on training. We continue to work with the Department of Justice, the NAACP.”

A second item sponsored by Councilman JB Smiley Jr. centered around the Flight Restaurant group.

“I just want to acknowledge the fact that the voices of the people, the voices of this council, have been heard and have been taken seriously by Flight Restaurant,” said Smiley.

Memphis city council voted 13-0 on holding off on the restaurant’s parking contract following allegations of racist practices. The same accusations were brought by past employees of Porch and Parlor, which is owned by the same company.

In a written letter, owner Tom Powers announced former co-owner Russ Graham was bought out.