Memphis City Council approves resolution opposing Byhalia Pipeline

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis City Council unanimously approved a resolution on Tuesday, March 16, opposing the Byhalia Connection Pipeline. In opposing the pipeline, the Memphis City Council joins with Former Vice President Al Gore, U.S Rep. Steve Cohen (TN-9), several Tennessee State Representatives, and many other community leaders who have vocalized their objection to its construction.

Byhalia Pipeline, LLC (Byhalia), a joint venture from Plains All American and Valero Energy, plans to construct a crude oil pipeline through South Memphis and over a Memphis Light, Gas & Water (MLGW) wellfield that draws water from the Memphis Sand aquifer. The city of Memphis is one of the largest cities in the world to rely exclusively on fresh ground water for its drinking water, supplying over 1 million people throughout the mid-South region.

In a resolution sponsored by Councilmen Dr. Jeff Warren, Edmund Ford, Sr., and JB Smiley, Jr., the Memphis City Council made their sentiments known by publicly opposing the pipeline and unanimously voting in favor of the resolution Tuesday evening. In addition, the resolution acknowledges the threat of the pipeline to the aquifer and that its placement in a predominantly African American community further impacts neighborhoods that have been disproportionately impacted by industrial development. The city council also encouraged the Shelby County Commission to adopt similar legislation to stand in solidarity.

The council also took a more assertive step by approving an ordinance on first reading, that would give the council final approval on any oil pipeline construction that may affect the quality of the city’s public drinking water. Sponsored by Councilmen Dr. Jeff Warren and Edmund Ford, Sr., the ordinance seeks to protect public health and the environment, preserve the Memphis Sand aquifer, and promote environmental justice. The council recognized community speakers from the Southern Environmental Law Center and Memphis Community Against the Pipeline who spoke in favor of the ordinance.

Councilman Warren urged the council to vote in favor of the ordinance that would “allow our city to be able to continuously provide quality water and to fight against environmental racism as this continues to go through an African American community.” The councilman also noted how the Memphis City Council could be a leader in this regional effort; “If we get the regulation right it is going to be easier for all the other communities to put in similar language to protect their communities.”