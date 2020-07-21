Memphis City Council discusses changing Poplar Avenue to "Black Lives Matter"

The Land Use Control Board would make the final decision.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Poplar Avenue is the big daddy of Memphis.

The name of the avenue ought to change, says Memphis City Councilman Michalyn Easter-Thomas.

Change the name of a busy section of Poplar from Front Street to Thomas. Call it “Black Lives Matter” she says.

She wants it done quickly.

“It is due time,” she says, “... for the lives of Black people to be fully protected and valued. This is but a small gesture, but one that will send an impactful message to all city leaders, saying you can no longer ignore what is required of you. And for those looking outside of Memphis, the message is we value black lives here.”

Councilman J.B. Smiley says the city needs to do this right now - to send the recommended change to the Land Use Control Board, as they are the ones who make the final decision.

Smiley was emotional.

“For too long,” he said, “... Black people have been told to wait.”

Smiley went on to say, “I cannot fathom why people, particularly in the City of Memphis, want to delay what’s good. We should not be kicking the can down the road. This body - the thirteen members of this body - we are elected to represent the people of the city. A city predominantly Black.”

Council members are discussing the issue during their Tuesday afternoon meeting.