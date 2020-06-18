Memphis City Council holds first Public Safety Task Force meeting

"This is an opportunity to come out with some ideas. Some things that can offer change,” said council member Rhonda Logan.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The young folks took every available parking space, while parking themselves under any shade they could find. They were basically students, supporters of Black Lives Matter. They have been sitting in front of Memphis City Hall for three days. And for the most part, they were ignored by people passing through downtown.

Meanwhile the Memphis City Council held their first Public Safety Task Force meeting. Many on this committee are also concerned about police, how there’s no trust in some neighborhoods, how some cops use too much force.

Council member Rhonda Logan is the chairwoman of the committee. She says “Our situation is dire. Our city is unique and at a pivotal place. And this is an opportunity to come out with some ideas. Some things that can offer change.”

Members were leaning in favor of community policing. Council member Dr. Jeff Warren told members of the committee, “We have to somehow figure out how we can recruit and train officers that are able to live in our community and to do things necessary that would allow us to have trust in the police.”

Memphis Police Deputy Director Mike Ryall says, “My hope and goal is that we really introduce a good system, good programs to reach young people, to build their trust and desires to become police officers in the future.”

A lot of politically correct things were said. Community organizer Rev. Earle Fisher did not say them.

“I won’t sign off on any report that does not deal with negative actions of the Memphis Police Department.”