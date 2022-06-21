x
Memphis City Council moves ahead with forming illegal dumping task force

The group will complement another newly formed team of 17 people to take on and clean up illegal dumping around the city.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — As trash and litter keep piling up in Memphis neighborhoods, Tuesday, a Memphis City Council committee moved ahead with forming an illegal dumping task force.

The group will include members from different city divisions.

It will complement the newly formed illegal dumping task force - approved a few weeks ago by the Memphis City Council - of 17 people and new equipment.

That task force will take on clean up issues more quickly.

"We want something permanent and lasting. We want something substantial. We really want to move the needle on this situation because, if not, it's gotten out of hand and it will continue to get worse if we don't begin to bring things in place to mitigate what's happening," Memphis City Council member Rhonda Logan said.

The illegal dumping task force - when it's formed - will meet monthly and provide updates and new strategies to the Memphis City Council.

