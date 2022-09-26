x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Memphis City Council member expects MLGW board will vote on recommendation to stay with TVA despite MLGW president's departure

President J.T. Young is leaving for a position in FL next month; September 1st he recommended MLGW board continue to get power from TVA in long-term deal.
Credit: WATN

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — With MLGW President J.T. Young leaving the utility next month, Memphis City Council members don't expect a major shakeup in its future power supplier recommendation.

Last week, Young announced he'd leave MLGW for a position in Florida next month.

That announcement came weeks after Young recommended the MLGW board approve a 20-year agreement to continue buying power from the Tennessee Valley Authority through the year 2048.

RELATED: MLGW President J.T. Young recommends utility continue to get power from TVA

Memphis City Council member Chase Carlisle said he expects the MLGW board will still vote on that proposal next month, and not hold off or begin a new outside power supplier bid process with a new MLGW president.

If the MLGW board approves the recommendation, it would then require city council approval.

"We are talking about something that's got a generational impact. It is a multi-billion dollar decision, so I think the decision has to rest on the merits of itself, not necessary the leadership of the company today," Carlisle said.

Last week, Young said he expects an interim president will be named by his final day October 14th.

Young reiterated to reporters this past Friday that in his view, staying with the TVA is the best option to grow renewable sources of energy in the future and keep costs low for customers.

RELATED: MLGW President & CEO J.T. Young resigns

RELATED: MLGW outages causing "life or death" issues for some customers

RELATED: "I'm old-fashioned" | Elderly MLGW customer say online self service options are inconvenient

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Abortion rights activists begin statewide 'Walk for Our Lives' protest

Before You Leave, Check This Out