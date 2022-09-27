Memphis City Council tackles rape kits, drag racing, and curfew for kids

MPD updated members Tuesday on rape kits tested and investigated, drag racing and reckless driving charges, and how to better enforce a youth curfew law.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — The Memphis City Council touched on several timely topics tied to public safety at their meeting Tuesday: an update on sexual assault kits submitted to the TBI, drag racing and reckless driving enforcement, and possible changes to crack down on the youth curfew ordinance.

Rape kits backlog

As for rape kits, the council heard from MPD, who said Memphis Police are required to submit evidence for processing within four days of collection. Earlier this month, the TBI said in the past year, it takes between 33 and 49 weeks on average to process rape kits due to limited staff.

MPD said prior to 2013, a total of 12,762 kits were sent for testing and returned. 2,625 of those kits tested negative and were sent back for retesting. Of those kits, 9,216 investigations were initiated. MPD leaders said to date, 567 of those kit investigations remain active.

Drag racing & reckless driving

As for Memphis' highways and interstates, MPD said drag racing charges to date are similar to last year's numbers, but reckless driving charges are on pace to exceed last year's total.

MPD said 911 calls are down this year to report drag racing and reckless driving. Chief CJ Davis attributes that to added Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers assigned on local patrol.

"We need to see that presence here. It makes a difference in our crime fighting and certainly makes a difference in our deployment of our officers to be able to handle other types of emergencies and public safety issues," Chief Davis told the city council.

Chief Davis also met Tuesday with Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy on the most effective ways to enforce reckless driving and drag racing.

Youth curfew

Next month, the city council will also get a report on a proposed youth curfew center, to hold children in curfew violation until their parent or guardian can pick them up.

Currently, an MPD officer must supervise a child in curfew violation until they track down a parent, which ties up and limits police from responding to other calls.