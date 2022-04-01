Memphis City Council tackles drag racing issue

Memphis Police told the council Tuesday there were 45 more drag racing charges in 2021 compared to 2020.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis City Council is tackling drag racing in the bluff city.

It's a major issue concern not only for police, but it's a concern for you all at home too.

Memphis Police told the council Tuesday there were 24 arrest charges for drag racing in 2019. They said in 2020, there were 35 charges for drag racing. And in 2021, MPD said 80 there were 80 arrest charges.