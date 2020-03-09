The Memphis City Council wants THP's help in getting MPD off the interstates and patrolling the neighborhoods

The request comes as MPD reports 50 interstate shootings along those highways this year, while crime continues in communities across the city.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tuesday, the Memphis City Council passed a resolution to ask Governor Bill Lee for trooper patrols along interstates running through Memphis.

Council members want to see police resources off the roads and in the neighborhoods, but Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland says he's spoken with Lee who told him there aren't enough troopers to fulfill the request for THP's help.

By the summer of last year there were 30 interstate shootings in and around Memphis and troopers assisted MPD in what was called Operation Grizzly Bear.

THP and MPD patrol cars parked at intervals along Memphis interstates.

During that Operation Grizzly Bear law enforcement reported only one shooting.

The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Securities responded to request for comment on the matter in a statement saying it is not their policy to respond to not comment on any pending local bills or resolutions.

With last year's number doubled Council members are hoping help from the THP will make highways safe for drivers.