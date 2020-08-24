Why Memphis City Councilman J.B. Smiley says the city does not need more police officers

“My constituents say we don’t necessarily need more officers," says Smiley.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — No need to call in Marshall Matt Dillon. This isn’t Dodge City. They don’t drive Dodges.

Mayor Jim Strickland and Memphis City Councilman J.B. Smiley do disagree over a big issue. Mayor Strickland says the city needs 800 more officers. More police means less crime, according to the Strickland playbook.

Councilman Smiley isn’t so sure.

“My constituents say we don’t necessarily need more officers. They want to feel safe in their homes. And how you create safety, especially when you don’t know where violent crime will occur.”

Smiley joined the Memphis City Council in January and has been outspoken since day one. He makes no apologies, especially when it comes to police staffing.

“We do need to support our police officers. But we also need to make sure we are supporting the everyday citizen who is struggling to make ends meet. Who spends a lot of time worrying about how they’re going to pay their bills.”

So far, however, there is only one official crime fighting plan in Memphis, and it’s the Mayor’s.

In fact, Mayor Strickland says he would like to see another plan, but said Smiley just resorted to rhetoric. Smiley says not true.