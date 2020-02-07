Memphis City Court Clerk Amnesty program for old tickets underway

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The City Court Clerk’s office will enable Memphians to pay off old traffic tickets and, for many, regain driving privileges.



The program went into effect Wednesday, July 1. It applies to any traffic ticket written by a Memphis Police officer that is ten years or older. Citizens will be able to pay off these tickets at half their face value.



The amnesty program lasts until December 31 and allows tickets to be paid at the Shelby County Criminal Justice Center at 201 Poplar Ave. or at any of these five MPD precincts: Appling Farms, Austin Peay, Crump, East Raines, and Ridgeway.



For tickets less than ten years old, there are other options, namely “Drive While You Pay” and “Time to Pay” programs.



Arrangements can be made through the City Court Clerk to pay these off on a monthly basis. This program requires an in-office visit (201 Poplar Ave., Room 1-11A) to see if one qualifies.



All three programs enable a driver to either get his or her suspended driver’s license back, or clear their record of outstanding violations.



For more information on the Amnesty Program, “Drive while you Pay”, or “Time to Pay” call 901-636-3320. To reach the City Court Clerk’s office for general information, call 901.636.3400.