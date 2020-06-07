x
There's a way to get rid of that old and forgotten ticket

"This program gives people a chance to clear their records," says Deputy Chief Court Clerk Walter Person.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —

The world is loaded with leadfootsThose are people who want to see what all that horsepower jammed under a hood can really do on an interstate. Memphis Police are interested too.

A ticket can cost you.  But forget to pay it and that’ll really cost you. Walter Person, the Deputy Chief Court Clerk knows that things are tough. 

“A lot of people,” he says, “are hurting as the result of COVID-19 and a variety of other issues in this economic depression, recession we are in as well. This program gives people a chance to clear their records."

It’s for tickets that are ten years old or older. Memphis City Court Clerk Myron Lowery says,“Everything we collect goes into the general fund. I urge people to drive safely. Don’t get a ticket. But if you have a ticket more than 10 years old, you don’t want to take the chance of being stopped by a police officer and perhaps having your car repossessed.” 
The amnesty program runs until the end of the year. 

If interested in the program, call the Memphis City Court Clerk's office at (901) 636-6400.

