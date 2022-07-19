City Watch Alert issued for Memphis girl, 12, who left with man she met on social media

Anyone with information on where Yamilet Hernandez may be is asked to call Memphis Police at 901-545-2677.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have issued a City Watch Alert for a missing 12-year-old girl who they said took off with a man she met on social media.

Police said Yamilet Hernandez was last seen early Tuesday at her home in the 4500 block of Wellington. Investigators said she got into a red car with a man she had met on social media and has not been seen since.

The girl is 5’1” tall and about 125 pounds with brown hair and long black hair with blonde bangs. She was wearing a black and white shirt and gray shorts.