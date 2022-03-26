x
City Watch Alert issued for teen mother who ran away with her newborn baby

Police said 14-year-old Cherly Nicoll Lopez-Vasquez took off with 2-month-old Jordan Alexander Lopez Saturday morning from the 5300 block of Horseshoe Trail.
Credit: Memphis Police Department
Cherly Nicoll Lopez-Vasquez & Jordan Alexander Lopez

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have issued a City Watch Alert for a teen mother who they said ran away her newborn baby.

Police said 14-year-old Cherly Nicoll Lopez-Vasquez took off with 2-month-old Jordan Alexander Lopez Saturday morning from the 5300 block of Horseshoe Trail, near S Mendenhall and Knight Arnold.

Investigators said the girl left home without permission, walking with the baby.

Cherly is 5’6” tall and 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Jordan is about 6 pounds with brown eyes.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Memphis Police at 901-545-COPS (2677).

Credit: Memphis Police Department
Cherly Nicoll Lopez-Vasquez
Credit: Memphis Police Department
Jordan Alexander Lopez

