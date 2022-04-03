City Watch Alert issued for missing 17-year-old who needs medication

Investigators said Amarious Davis was last seen Saturday, February 27 in the 1100 block of Peabody, where his mother lives.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have issued a City Watch Alert for a missing 17-year-old boy.

Police said Davis is diabetic and has not taken his medication.

Davis is 5’8” tall and 240 pounds and was last seen wearing a grey shirt, blue basketball shorts, and white slides.

Anyone with information is asked to call Memphis Police at 901-545-2677 or Missing Persons at 901-636-4479.