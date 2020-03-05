Memphis COGIC church honors social distancing guidelines by praising from church parking lot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Sunday, the Pentecostal Temple Church of God in Christ went the extra mile to bring their worship service to members of their congregation and others who needed the inspiration.

"This church means the world to me, the members. The time that we've had, we've been separated and it's been hard on me as well as it's been hard on them and that was one of the driving forces for us doing it. To allow them to be apart of a live worship service but yet be safe and remain in their cars and practice social distancing," Bishop Patterson explained.