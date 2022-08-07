Leaders in the Frayser community offer a tour to discuss the history of the neighborhood

Leaders of nonprofits, politicians, pastors and other organizers came together to conduct a tour of the Frayser neighborhoods.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Wednesday, June 6, Leaders in the Frayser community came together to tour Frayser and brainstorm about ways to make it a stronger community, and offer unknown history about the area.

Agape, Legacy of Legends, Impact Church were just a few of the organizers for this tour.

The event took place at the Legacy Impact Community Resource Center at 2285 Frayser Blvd, which has recently been purchased and refurbished by Pastor Charlie Caswell of Legacy of Legends and Pastor Mike Ellis from Impact Church.

Dancers from Tennessee Ballet Theatre/Children’s Ballet Theater, who continuously offer free dance classes to the Frayser Community, performed solos for the group.

The day kicked off with a tour of the renovated Legacy Impact Community Resource Center, and afterwards everyone boarded the bus and toured the Frayser neighborhoods. Some of the tour stops included Memphis Business Academy, which was the first Charter school in Frayser, Frayser Resource Center, Porter-Leath, Ed Rice Community Center, Frayser Connect, and more.

After the tour, the group had lunch, and then held a group discussion about their takeaways from the day, and then dancers from Tennessee Ballet Theater performed solos.