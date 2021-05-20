Memphis community members rallied together at the Memphis Jewish Community Center in solidarity with Israel and to promote peace

On May 16, Memphis Voices for Palestine held a rally in downtown Memphis.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis community members rallied together at the Memphis Jewish Community Center Wednesday night in solidarity with Israel and to promote peace.

An Israeli teen at the rally reflected on the time he and his cousins were getting ice cream when he said rockets from Gaza forced them to find shelter. He is 17 now but tells Local 24 News that moment will be with him forever.

“It’s really traumatizing for an individual to have to grow up in that environment. In Israel, with rockets being shot at them it stops them from getting their education, for Palestine it can stop them from getting food and shelter and access to different facilities. Overall it’s not helping anybody.”