Ten Memphis area community projects granted federal funding

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Congressman Steve Cohen announced Thursday ten Memphis community projects who have been granted funding in this year’s appropriations process.
Rep. Cohen said $11.7 million was secured for the ten Mid-South projects in the 9th District, which range from Tom Lee Park renovations to help for local Black entrepreneurs to supporting home repairs for low-income seniors.
Below is the list of projects and the money each will receive, according to Rep. Cohen:
- $3 million for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to make improvements to Tom Lee Park along the Mississippi River waterfront.
- $750,000 for the Memphis ReStart Initiative, a multi-faceted small business development program that includes leadership training for Black managers, entrepreneurs and business owners, and identifies opportunities for Black businesses to thrive. The program is led by the Black Business Association of Memphis.
- $671,000 for the Cocaine and Alcohol Awareness Program, Incorporated (CAAP Inc.) Community Corrections Program. The funding would be used to support the community-based, residential, alternative-to-incarceration, corrections program that has a partnership with the Tennessee Department of Corrections.
- $1 million for the purchase of equipment at the Regional One Medical Center.
- $400,000 for the provision of educational and job opportunities for Orange Mound and Binghamton residents by Christian Brothers University.
- $350,000 for investing in facilities and equipment at the Church Health Center.
- $1,080,000 for the Collins Chapel Connectional Hospital to provide the first respite/recuperative care center in the Mid-South for homeless individuals who are medically fragile.
- $3,000,000 for the Historic Melrose Redevelopment Project to invest in the redevelopment of the Historic Melrose High School and the Orange Mound Community.
- $1,000,000 for the Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC) Memphis Home repair program for low-income seniors.
- $450,000 for Sadie B's Kitchen at The Hospitality Hub to build a commercial kitchen in the shelter as well as provide two supplemental food trucks.
