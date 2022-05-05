Ten Memphis area community projects granted federal funding

Congressman Steve Cohen of Memphis said $11.7 million was secured for the projects in this year’s appropriations process.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Congressman Steve Cohen announced Thursday ten Memphis community projects who have been granted funding in this year’s appropriations process.

Rep. Cohen said $11.7 million was secured for the ten Mid-South projects in the 9th District, which range from Tom Lee Park renovations to help for local Black entrepreneurs to supporting home repairs for low-income seniors.

Below is the list of projects and the money each will receive, according to Rep. Cohen: