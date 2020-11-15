Memphis councilman hosts COVID-19 pod-testing for Midtown neighbors

Dr. Warren says pod testing will be good for families to group test before getting together this holiday season.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — City councilman Dr. Jeff Warren tested out the newest COVID-19 testing technology, pod testing, on his Midtown neighbors Saturday.

Warren swabbed multiple people then put it in a tube to be tested. He says the COVID-19 pods can hold up to 20 tests.

The councilman said the group testing is a great way to test more people, catch asymptomatic cases, and keep businesses open.

"We are looking at this maybe going to businesses, restaurants can do this once a week, twice a week," Warren said. "Doctor offices, your own business, or like we are doing here in our neighborhood."