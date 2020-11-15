Memphis councilman hosts COVID-19 pod-testing for Midtown neighbors

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — City councilman Dr. Jeff Warren tested out the newest COVID-19 testing technology, pod testing, on his Midtown neighbors Saturday.
Warren swabbed multiple people then put it in a tube to be tested. He says the COVID-19 pods can hold up to 20 tests.
The councilman said the group testing is a great way to test more people, catch asymptomatic cases, and keep businesses open.
"We are looking at this maybe going to businesses, restaurants can do this once a week, twice a week," Warren said. "Doctor offices, your own business, or like we are doing here in our neighborhood."
Dr. Warren says pod testing will be good for families to group test before getting together this holiday season.