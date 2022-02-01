Memphis Councilman to play in basketball game to benefit St. Jude

Councilman JB Smiley announced Tuesday he is participating in the Frank Ray Charity Basketball Game.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis City Councilman JB Smiley Jr. announced Tuesday he will play in the Frank Ray Charity Basketball Game at New Salem Baptist Church today, February 1st at 6:00 p.m.

The charity basketball game is in honor of the pastoral anniversary and jubilee celebration of Senior Pastor Dr. Frank E. Ray, Sr.

The roster of players are made up of many local community leaders and basketball veterans such as former Memphis Tigers Will Coleman, Jeremy Hunt, and Chris Garner, and the two teams will be coached by Todd Day and Dwight Stewart.