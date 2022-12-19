Six injured in crash along Covington Pike Sunday night

MPD said the driver of one vehicle was taken to the hospital in critical condition, and five people in a second car were non-critical.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after a crash injured six people in Raleigh Sunday.

Memphis Police officers responded to the scene about 6:15 p.m. on Dec. 18, 2022, along Covington Pike near Longacre, north of Stage Road.

MPD said a woman who was driving one vehicle was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. They said five people in a second car were taken to Baptist East in non-critical.

Investigators have not said yet what led to the crash or if anyone will face charges.