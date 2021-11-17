Councilman and state Representative call for curfew in Memphis after Young Dolph killed

Councilman JB Smiley and Tennessee Representative London Lamar have called for curfew across Memphis.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis City Councilman JB Smiley and Tennessee State Representative London Lamar have called for a curfew in Memphis Wednesday night after Rapper and Memphis-native Young Dolph was shot and killed on Airways Blvd near I-240.

"Today, we lost a very talented Memphian and star known all across this country," Smiley wrote in a statement released Wednesday. "I'm hopeful that the City of Memphis will implement a curfew to preserve the safety of all citizens."

Representative London Lamar took to Twitter to ask Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland to enact a curfew, "My fear is that many people are hurting and the violence will continue!"

Thank you Mayor! I appreciate you speaking out! 🙏🏾 Let’s also add a citywide curfew tonight! My fear is that many people are hurting and the violence will continue! https://t.co/nz4qbPhFNs — Rep. London Lamar (@RepLamar) November 17, 2021

No other city officials have called for a curfew at this time and neither Memphis Police nor Mayor Strickland have said that a curfew will be set.