Councilman and state Representative call for curfew in Memphis after Young Dolph killed

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis City Councilman JB Smiley and Tennessee State Representative London Lamar have called for a curfew in Memphis Wednesday night after Rapper and Memphis-native Young Dolph was shot and killed on Airways Blvd near I-240.
"Today, we lost a very talented Memphian and star known all across this country," Smiley wrote in a statement released Wednesday. "I'm hopeful that the City of Memphis will implement a curfew to preserve the safety of all citizens."
Representative London Lamar took to Twitter to ask Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland to enact a curfew, "My fear is that many people are hurting and the violence will continue!"
No other city officials have called for a curfew at this time and neither Memphis Police nor Mayor Strickland have said that a curfew will be set.
This story will be updated as new information becomes available.