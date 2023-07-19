Fallen power lines and traffic light outages making roads 'horrific' for Memphis drivers

MLGW crews are unsure how long it will take to clear debris from closed roads.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Drivers in Hickory Hill are among the many facing hazards like trees and power lines blocking the street and no working stop lights to manage busy intersections.

“This is just really horrific. Really horrific,” Sharon Richardson, who was driving around with her mother and surveying the damage, said. “This makes the driving even worse than what it has to be in Memphis.”

Shattered stop lights, splintered power poles and a tangled mess of electrical cables shut down Winchester Road Wednesday from just before Ross Road down to Kirby Terrace Drive after Tuesday’s storms knocked out power to the area.

EAST MEMPHIS STORM DAMAGE: Two huge trees ripped down powerlines onto White Station Rd. causing outages and creating a serious driving hazard, especially at night: pic.twitter.com/OoiebNjImF — Stephen Pimpo (@spimpojr) July 19, 2023

“I didn’t know all this here had happened last night,” Paul Lobe, who lives nearby, said. “This is just messed up. Messed up right now.”

With the traffic lights out, cars going through Winchester and Kirby Parkway treated the busy intersection as a four-way stop. But the lack of traffic signals puts drivers at risk.

Memphis Light Gas and Water crews said they have been on the scene since around 9 a.m. And while they were hopeful to get power back up some time later in the day, they said clearing the debris from the road will take much longer.

This is the scene at Ross and Winchester. Intersection blocked off as @MLGW works to clear downed power lines and shattered stop lights pic.twitter.com/dBtmETz8la — Stephen Pimpo (@spimpojr) July 19, 2023

“I’m driving real slow, because there's a lot of wood in the streets and a lot of trees are down and I don’t want to make a mistake and drive over any lines that I may not see,” Richardson said.

She also said the roads are not much better where she lives in Germantown.

“It is like a ghost town out there with all the wires down,” Richardson said.

Drivers bypassed the closed portion of the road by rolling slowly through a shopping center parking lot. Concerned Memphians hope their fellow drivers will use that same caution wherever they go.

“Be careful out here,” Lobe said. “Because you might run over somebody, you might tear up your car, you might run into somebody else’s car. So just make sure you stay alert.”