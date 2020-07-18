Memphis event planner Cynthia Daniels hosts drive-in movie event at Shelby Farms Park

There will be two showings: Friday, July 24th and Saturday, July 25th. Gates will open at 7:00 p.m.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis event planner Cynthia Daniels has partnered with Shelby Farms Park to host a drive-in movie showing of The Wiz next Friday and Saturday. This is the first public event Daniels and the park have planned together since the coronavirus pandemic.

The event will be social distance-friendly with more than enough room for cars to spread out.

“The Wiz is a great family classic. You’ve got the iconic Diana Ross and Michael Jackson as the stars. It has a great message throughout the movie,” said Daniels.

“It’s great for families and kids of all ages, so I thought The Wiz will be a memorable experience and there are so many great songs,” Daniels elaborated.

