Memphis faith leaders say they will wait to resume face-to-face worship services

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Friday Mid-South faith leaders released a video statement to talk about the importance of delaying face-to-face worship services.
Leaders from the Jewish, Muslim, and Christian congregations said the announcement comes as the community continues to social distance to avoid the spread of COVID-19.
"We will wait a little bit longer to gather in face-to-face worship, because my choice and my freedom cannot come at the expense of your safety and health," they said in the video.
The video was released by the Church Health Center which convened the Memphis Clergy COVID-19 Response Network, now consisting of more than 400 faith leaders across the Mid-South.