Memphis faith leaders say they will wait to resume face-to-face worship services

Memphis Clergy COVID-19 Response Network includes clergy from Muslim, Jewish, and Christian congregations

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Friday Mid-South faith leaders released a video statement to talk about the importance of delaying face-to-face worship services.

Leaders from the Jewish, Muslim, and Christian congregations said the announcement comes as the community continues to social distance to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

"We will wait a little bit longer to gather in face-to-face worship, because my choice and my freedom cannot come at the expense of your safety and health," they said in the video.