Have you seen her? | Memphis family offers $5,000 reward for finding woman missing more than a month

Jacqulin Vail was reported missing on November 12 by Memphis Police. Her family has announced a $5,000 reward for her finding.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have been looking for a missing Memphis woman for more than a month, and her family is asking the community for help finding her.

33-year-old Jacqulin Vail was reported missing Nov. 12 after she was last seen leaving Superlo Foods at 2269 Lamar Avenue, and she has since not been found.

She is 5'7" tall and 140 lbs., and was last seen wearing a gray jogging suit with lettering on the front, and a gray and yellow hat, with a long burgundy wig.

Her family held a press conference Monday on Lamar Avenue, near the location where her car was last seen.