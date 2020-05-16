Memphis Farmers Market opens with season kickoff in Downtown Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —
Saturday, grocery shoppers were able to find fresh fruit and vegetables during the Memphis Farmers Market season kickoff in Downtown Memphis.
Organizers welcome everyone, but with a few rules to stay safe during the coronavirus outbreak. They say you must enter from South Front Street, and you have to wear a mask to get in. Social distancing is required, and there are markers throughout to help keep customers six feet apart. Pets are not allowed unless they are service animals.
The market is open every Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. in the South Main District off Front Street and G.E. Patterson.