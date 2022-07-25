Federal courthouse building now named after first Black federal judge in western Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Federal courthouse building located at 167 N. Main St. will be renamed after late U.S. District Judge Odell Horton Monday, July 25 at 10 a.m.
Horton was the first Black federal judge in western Tennessee. Congressman Steve Cohen said the renaming will rightfully honor Horton.
The renaming comes after Congressman Steve Cohen’s bill to remove Clifford Davis’ name from the building was approved in December 2021. Davis was a former Congressman and Ku Klux Klan member.
Cohen released a statement in December after the bill was passed with bipartisan support.
“My first bill in Congress in 2007 added Judge Horton’s name to the Memphis federal building. At the time, there was insufficient support for removing Clifford Davis’ name. Now that the political will is there, the courthouse where Odell Horton served as a judge will be named exclusively in his honor. It is time to remove the name of a segregationist and Klansman from this place of honor and fully recognize Judge Horton’s life of public service and contributions to Memphis. This is a victory for justice, a milestone in our city’s history and a sign that Memphis is embracing the legacy of a great man.”
The renaming will take place in the Civic Center Plaza in front of the newly named Odell Horton Federal Building.