Here's how a filmmakers competition will give one East High student a headstart

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis FilmWorks said they are highlighting four high school students from East High School in their Emerging Filmmakers Showcase Wednesday, June 29, allowing them to compete for a chance to join the Memphis FilmWorks production team.



The competition will be held at Malco Studio on the Square from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The winning student will help the production team lead upcoming 2022-2023 projects, Memphis FilmWorks said. This opportunity will give the student a career headstart

Each student will present their short film, which they based on local legends, heroes and people who impact the culture and day to day life in the Mid-South.

Brianna Campbell , Sergio Garcia, Kalen Sy, and Jonathan Mott are the four students who will participate in the competition.