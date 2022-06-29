x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Here's how a filmmakers competition will give one East High student a headstart

The winning student will help the production team lead upcoming 2022-2023 projects, Memphis FilmWorks said.
Local 24 Generic – Film Movie Clapboard

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis FilmWorks said they are highlighting four high school students from East High School in their Emerging Filmmakers Showcase Wednesday, June 29, allowing them to compete for a chance to join the Memphis FilmWorks production team.


The competition will be held at Malco Studio on the Square from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The winning student will help the production team lead upcoming 2022-2023 projects, Memphis FilmWorks said. This opportunity will give the student a career headstart

Each student will present their short film, which they based on local legends, heroes and people who impact the culture and day to day life in the Mid-South.

Brianna Campbell , Sergio Garcia, Kalen Sy, and Jonathan Mott are the four students who will participate in the competition.  

Memphis FilmWorks said that the event is free and support for the students participating in the competition is welcomed. For information, visit the event link.

RELATED: "House music" may be a new wave to some, but not to everybody | Mid-South team of DJ's call themselves 'House of the Mid-South'

RELATED: 'Elvis' is king, alone, of box office after final tallies

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Opinion | We can’t just wait & see when it comes to caring for children and parents | Otis Sanford