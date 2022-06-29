Here's how a filmmakers competition will give one East High student a headstart

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis FilmWorks said they are highlighting four high school students from East High School in their Emerging Filmmakers Showcase Wednesday, June 29, allowing them to compete for a chance to join the Memphis FilmWorks production team.
The competition will be held at Malco Studio on the Square from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
The winning student will help the production team lead upcoming 2022-2023 projects, Memphis FilmWorks said. This opportunity will give the student a career headstart
Each student will present their short film, which they based on local legends, heroes and people who impact the culture and day to day life in the Mid-South.
Brianna Campbell , Sergio Garcia, Kalen Sy, and Jonathan Mott are the four students who will participate in the competition.
Memphis FilmWorks said that the event is free and support for the students participating in the competition is welcomed. For information, visit the event link.
