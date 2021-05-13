Memphis Fire Department gets high tech equipment to help save lives

The department bought two swift water rapid response robots to help up to 8 people struggling in the water.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — The Memphis Fire Department has some new tools in its water rescue fleet.

Thursday, the department announced the purchase of two swift water rapid response robots known as “E.M.I.L.Y.,” which stands for Emergency Integrated Lifesaving Lanyard. The remote-controlled robots can support up to 8 people struggling in the water. They also are equipped with life vests and a rescue line. Firefighters say these robots are much quicker than just sending out a boat.

“Well, the advantage is this is much easier to deploy. It's much faster to deploy. And we can have this perform multiple rescues before an actual boat gets in the water,” said Lt. Jerald Talbert.