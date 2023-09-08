x
Memphis Fire Department rescues man pinned on loading dock at Kroger Distribution Center

A 44-year-old man was on the loading dock when the loading dock plate slipped, trapping him in between the plate and an 18-wheeler, MFD said.
Credit: gguy - stock.adobe.com
Delivery Truck for the Kroger Company

MEMPHIS, Tenn — According to the Memphis Fire Department (MFD), a man is in non-critical condition after being pinned on the loading dock at the Kroger distribution center in southeast Memphis.

MFD responded to a man trapped at the facility, which is on Bledsoe Rd. near Holmes Rd. and Hickory Hill, Friday evening. 

A 44-year-old man was on the loading dock when the loading dock plate slipped, trapping him in between the plate and an 18-wheeler, MFD said. 

The man was stable throughout the rescue and was taken to Regional One Trauma, according to MFD. 

