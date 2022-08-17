Memphis Fire Department announces Sea of Red honoring fallen firefighter David Pleasant

Pleasant died Wednesday after the fire engine he was driving to a call was hit by a pickup truck.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Fire department announced they will have a Sea of Red honoring David Pleasant Sunday.

The Sea of Red, a procession of MFD vehicles flashing their red lights in honor of Pleasant, will be this Sunday at 7 p.m.

The route will leave Tiger Lane westbound on Central Avenue to Lamar Avenue, then to East E.H. Crump Boulevard, and end at Fire Station 8. No private vehicles will be allowed.

The Memphis firefighting community gathered last Saturday at a separate event to honor Pleasant. Firefighters posted a cross in his honor at the sight of his death at the corner of Danny Thomas Boulevard and E.H. Crump Boulevard. Family and friends wrote notes to him on the cross and pieces dedicated to him were placed at the cross, including his boots, firefighting jacket and a photo of him.

In addition to the memorial, the Memphis Fire Fighters Association also started a GoFundMe to raise funds for Pleasant's family, which currently sits at more than $44,000 raised.