MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Fire Department unveiled its new Headquarters Monday.

Memphis Fire Chief Gina Sweat and Mayor Jim Strickland cut the ribbon during the opening ceremony Monday morning.

The state-of-the-art headquarters is located at 2670 Avery Avenue, just south of Union near Flicker Street.

ABC 24's Elvis Hardwick got a peek inside. Check out the video above.

Introducing our state of the art Memphis Fire Department HQ📸 Posted by City of Memphis on Monday, January 31, 2022