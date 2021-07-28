Memphis Fire: Gluten-free grain overheats, causing fire in train rail car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Fire Department said “gluten free grain” overheated in a rail car, causing a fire in southwest Memphis.
Firefighters were called the scene about 7:20 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Rivergate Road in the train yard there. They found a single rail tank car with smoke showing. It took about an hour to get the fire under control, and over another hour to get the situation stabilized.
No one was injured.
Investigators said they found the rail car contained a large quantity of “gluten free grain.” They said the grain had overheated and ignited inside the tank car.
The fire caused about $3,000 worth of damage.