The Memphis Fire Department also brought out their Dalmatians for the children for story and playtime inside the interactive museum.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Just weeks away from the Christmas holiday, Jolly Saint Nick dropped in for a surprise visit for some children in Downtown Memphis.

The Memphis Fire Museum catered a "Touch-free Breakfast" with Santa early Saturday morning.

Kids got a chance to talk with to Santa through a Plexiglas "North Pole Window."