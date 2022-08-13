Man dead after Memphis fire truck collides with motorcycle while pulling out of fire station in Whitehaven

According to the Memphis Fire Department, the accident occurred in front of Station #43 on East Holmes Road.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man died after a motorcycle collided with a Memphis fire truck Saturday as the truck was pulling out of the station responding to a call, the Memphis Fire Department said.

According to MFD, the accident involved fire engine 43 in front of station #43 on East Holmes Road in Whitehaven.

Memphis Police said the man on the motorcycle was taken to St. Francis Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

This is an ongoing investigation.

This accident is the third crash involving a Memphis fire engine in less than three weeks.

Wednesday, a crash involving a fire engine killed Memphis firefighter David Pleasant and seriously injured four other people, including three other Memphis firefighters.

Another crash involving a Memphis fire engine on July 25 left one person seriously injured.