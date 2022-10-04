MFD to renovate Fire Station located at Union Ave.

The renovations will not change the structure of the fire station, but there will be updates to the interior and exterior of the building, MFD said.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Fire Department Planning and Developing Team announced that it will start renovations for Fire Station 11 located on Union Ave. Tuesday, Oct. 4.

According to MFD, the exterior of the building has been damaged over time by weather conditions. MFD also said that the building needs to be updated to be up to par with advancements in technology and building codes. ‘

The renovations will not change the structure of the fire station, MFD said. Interior renovations will include updates to electrical, HVAC, and plumbing systems. Sleeping and living quarters, as well as the kitchen, will be renovated.

As far as the outside of the building, windows will be replaced. Cracks in the buildings structure and damages to the concrete will also be repaired, MFD said. The replacement of missing roof tiles is also on the agenda.

While the station is being renovated, MFD said its staff and equipment will be temporarily relocated to Fire Station 13 on East Parkway North and Fire Station 16 located at Lamar Ave.