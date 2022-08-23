WATCH: Loved ones say their final goodbyes to fallen firefighter David Pleasant

Pleasant died while on duty responding to a call. While on the way to respond to the fire call, his fire engine was struck by a pick-up truck.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Family and friends are gathering Tuesday morning to say goodbye to fallen Memphis firefighter David Pleasant.

Pleasant’s funeral is being held at Bellevue Baptist Church at 11 a.m. The viewing was held Monday night at the church.

Pleasant was killed Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, while on duty responding to a call. The fire engine he was driving to a call was hit by a pickup truck reportedly running a red light on Danny Thomas Boulevard and E.H. Crump Boulevard.

Four others – three of them fellow firefighters - were also injured in the crash. The injured firefighters have since been released.

Authorities have requested alcohol and drug tests for the driver who ran into the fire engine.

Pleasant has received a wide-range of support, stretching across the city.

A Sea of Red was held Sunday, Aug. 21, honoring Pleasant. Memphis Fire Department vehicles drove a route through Memphis, flashing their red lights in his honor.

Pleasant began his career as a firefighter in July 1990, serving the Memphis community for those 32 years. Coworkers and friends say he was passionate and loved to help people. They said he planned to retire next year.

Pleasant was the 55th Memphis firefighter to die in the line of duty and the first in more than six years.

In addition to the memorial, the Memphis Fire Fighters Association also started a GoFundMe to raise funds for Pleasant's family, which currently sits at more than $44,000 raised.