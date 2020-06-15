Memphis firefighter injured after housefire in U of M area

Investigators determined the house did have a working fire alarm, as the cause of the fire was accidental.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis firefighter is recovering after being injured in house fire Sunday.

According to the Memphis Fire Department Public Information Officer Lt. Wayne Cook the fire happened just before 3:15 p.m. in 1200 block of Dogwood Drive in the University of Memphis area.

One firefighter was taken to St. Francis Hospital in stable condition with smoke inhalation.

Investigators determined the house did have a working fire alarm, as the cause of the fire was accidental.

The Memphis Fire Department urges all citizens to maintain a working smoking alarm in their place of residence. Change your smoke alarm once a month and change the battery out when you change your clocks.